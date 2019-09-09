Hainan to ensure high standards of sanitation in rural areas by 2020

HAIKOU, September 9. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities intend to significantly improve sanitary standards in rural areas by March 2020. According to Xinhua, more than 190,000 restrooms are planned to be modernized on the island as part of the initiative.

According to the Hainan Department of Housing, Urban and Rural Construction, the steps are being taken in accordance with China's campaign for improving the living conditions of ordinary farmers. These measures will have an impact on all agricultural areas. At the same time, according to statistics, there are about 170,000 farms without modern bathroom facilities in the province at the moment.

Earlier www.hinews.cn reported that, due to the government's construction program, luxury public restrooms have already been installed in some areas of the island. According to the news outlet, such "five-star" as they are called by local residents, bathrooms can be found on the territory of the Baisha-Lisky Autonomous County (central Hainan).

Millions of dollars have been allocated to improve sanitation in the Hainan province. The construction of common bathrooms is carried out not only in the cities, but also in rural settlements. The authorities stated that the restrooms should be at least "three-stars," that is, "of adequate quality, hygienically clean and free."

Hainan is not far behind other Chinese provinces in this regard and sometimes even way ahead of many of them. In 2011-2015, more than 137,000 public restrooms were set up on the island.