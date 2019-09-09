Eleven criminal cases opened regarding election campaign, says commission

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Eleven criminal cases have been opened during the recent election campaign, Chairwoman of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova stated on Monday.

"Eleven criminal cases have been opened, two in 24 hours (September 8)," she said.

According to the chairwoman, 90 requests to start criminal proceedings have been rejected. In total, 3,654 reports of possible violations have been sent to the Interior Ministry, 1,915 of them are still under review. Pamfilova added that 237 reports on administrative offences had been issued.

Over 5,000 elections of various levels were held on September 8 in 85 Russian regions. Thirteen regions elected their legislatures and 16 regions elected governors. City legislatures were elected in 22 administrative centers and three regional capitals elected heads of municipal entities. Apart from that, by-elections to the Russian State Duma lower parliament house were held in four one-seat constituencies.