Colony supports Russian football players’ motion for parole

"Today my motions for parole will be studied, and we hope for the best. There are grounds to satisfy them. All the three have good references, and the colony supports the motions for parole," the lawyer said.

ALEXEYEVKA /Belgorod Region/, September 6. /TASS/. The colony administration is fine with releasing on parole football players Pavel Mamayev and Alexander Kokorin and his younger brother Kirill, who were convicted for fights in central Moscow, and supports their parole petitions, lawyer Yuri Padalko told journalists.

The motion study will start soon at a field court session that will be carried out in the colony where the Kokorin brothers and Mamayev are serving their sentences. The lawyer said that his defendants’ petitions will be studied by turn. The court session will be closed.

"If there is no other decision [on the release on parole], they will leave [the colony] in 10 days," the lawyer specified, adding that director of a department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Pak sent an application which says that they "leave everything for the court’s discretion."

The Kokorin brothers and Mamayev are serving their sentences in a general penal colony for people who serve their first sentence. They work as packers in a sewing workshop. They pled guilty. They were allowed ninety minutes of daily training on the football field on which in mid-August a team of colony prisoners including Mamayev and Kokorin held a friendly football match and defeated the Professional Football League’s club Salyut Belgorod 4-2. Protasovitsky is serving his sentence in a colony in the Bryansk Region and he also filed a motion for parole.

The conviction

On October 8, 2018, FC Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamayev and FC Zenit striker Alexander Kokorin were reported to be the culprits behind two assaults in downtown Moscow. The first incident took place at around 8:30 a.m. Moscow time, when they attacked a driver of a Mercedes parked near the Peking Hotel in Moscow.

They beat the man up, in addition to breaking one of the vehicle’s windows and damaging one of the car’s doors. The damaged vehicle belonged to Channel One TV presenter Olga Ushakova.

Following that assault, the gang, made up of Kokorin’s brother Kirill and their friend Alexander Protasovitsky stopped in at a cafe on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street in downtown Moscow, where they proceeded to assault an individual, who turned out to be the director of a department in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Denis Pak.

Another individual on hand at the establishment who witnessed the incident, Director of the NAMI State Research Center Sergei Gaisin, tried to calm the young people down, but was struck in the face as well by one of the perpetrators.

The Moscow police detained the footballers in October on charges of battery and hooliganism. Moscow’s Presnensky Court sentenced Mamayev and Protasovitsky to one year and five months in a general penal colony, and Alexander Kokorin and Kirill Kokorin to one year and six months in a colony. They were taken to the colony in early July.