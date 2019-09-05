Court sentences demonstration activist Konstantin Kotov to 4 years in prison

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. A court in Moscow has sentenced a demonstration activist, member of a district election commission Konstantin Kotov, to four years in prison for repeated violations of rules of street protests, a TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.
Kotov was found guilty under Article 212.1 of the Criminal Code and sentenced to four years in a standard security penitentiary, the judge said.
The prosecution had asked for sentencing Kotov to 4.5 years while the defense argued the criminal case should be closed. The maximum prison term under this article is five years.
Previously administrative punishment had been imposed on Kotov thrice for participation in unauthorized demonstrations on March 2, May 13 and June 12.