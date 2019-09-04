Military ecologists wrap up Arctic cleaning season

September 4, /TASS/. The Central Military District’s ecology platoon wrapped up another cleaning season in the Arctic territories of the Russian Defense Ministry. They collected more than 1,500 tonnes of scrap metal, the military district’s press service said on Wednesday.

"Since June 10, when the season began, the ecology platoon has collected and taken to storages more than 1,500 tonnes of scrap metal — 232 tonnes from the Alykel Airport in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s Norilsk, more than 1,110 tonnes from the Norilsk military base, and more than 200 tonnes from Dudinka," the press service said. "The current year plan was to remove 900 tonnes, which means the military have fulfilled the plan by 166%."

According to the press service, the ecology platoon are returning to the permanent bases.

The ecology platoon includes 30 people and nine vehicles and equipment, such as graders, cranes and a press, used to prepare the arctic scrap metal for further transportation.