Missing teen found in Far East's taiga following 13-day search saga

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. A search and rescue team has found a 15-year-old boy who had gone missing in the taiga in Russia’s Primorsky Region on August 23, the regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Wednesday.

"Today, an ongoing search operation in the taiga has ended up Iocating a 15-year-old boy, who went missing on August 23, 2019, at a bee farm in the Mikhailovsky district. Now, the minor is undergoing a medical examination. Investigators are looking into all the circumstances of the incident," the statement says.

It was initially established that the teenager had gotten lost while gathering mushrooms.

The Eastern Military District’s press service said that the boy had been located by members of an armored infantry unit. The District’s command had employed 50 army members and three off-road vehicles in the search effort.

On August 26, a criminal investigation was opened after the teen was reported missing. On August 29, the case was taken under control by the Russian Investigative Committee’s central body. Detectives, police officers, rescuers and volunteers were all involved in the search operation.