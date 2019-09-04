Police detain two teenagers who plotted attack on school in Urals on September 1

YEKATERINBURG, September 4. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers have detained two teenagers who had been plotting an attack on a school in the town of Kushva, Sverdlovsk Region, on September 1, a regional emergency source told TASS on Wednesday.

"Two teenagers were plotting an attack on a school on the Day of Knowledge. The attack was thwarted as correspondence in social media was disclosed. There they discussed the plan for the assault and searched for weapons. The minors were detained, and a criminal case on plotting a murder of two and more people was launched," the source said.

Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Sverdlovsk Region Igor Morokov told TASS that after the necessary investigative operations the commissioner's office will study the psychological work that the teenagers underwent. "The degree of aggression grows in schools with bullying taking place. However, after the tragic events in Kerch, for example, we learnt to prevent such incidents. It is joint work of teachers as well," the source concluded.