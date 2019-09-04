Russian student who went missing in UK found alive

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian student Egor Stepanov, who went missing in London last week, has been found alive, his friend wrote on Facebook.

"Egor found alive," Valeriia Umanets wrote.

Earlier, Valeriia shared a missing persons alert on social media, providing appearance details and contact information for Egor. She said that Stepanov, 28, had a meeting with his supervisor at the Queen Mary University of London on August 27. Late in the evening, he took a tube train to either stay with his unknown friend in London overnight or to go home in Alkham, Kent. Since then he had not been in touch with anyone, his friend said.