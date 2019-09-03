Area of rainforests on Hainan over the past 20 years increases by 200.000 hectares

HAIKOU, September 3. /TASS/. The tropical forests' area in the southern Chinese island of Hainan over the past 20 years has increased by about 200.000 hectares, according to local forestry department.

According to a representative of the Hainan administration quoted by local media, "a tropical rainforest national park on Hainan will attract even more tourists." However, he noted that the "offensive of the jungle" does not affect agriculture. "We helped local residents discover new rural areas, in particular, passion fruit and okra cultivation."

It is estimated that by 2020 the national park will occupy the seventh of the island of Hainan.

Meanwhile, according to China's Central Television, as the area of rainforests grows thicker, the population of rare animals also increases. According to scientists, one can meet one of the rarest primates in the world — the Hainan Gibbon — on the island now even more often.

According to official statistics, the area of Hainan's rainforests in 2018 exceeded 659.000 hectares. Since the 90s, the authorities completely banned to cut the trees on the island, which allowed for the creation of extensive state-protected zones in the province. As a result, according to official sources, the trees already cover more than 98% of natural reservoir's areas.