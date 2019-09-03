Technology puts credible, traditional media at forefront to fight fake news — TASS chief

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Today’s technological innovations, which have generated a myriad of fake news, have only bolstered the role of media that convey credible and reliable information to their audiences, TASS Director General Sergey Mikhaylov said during the fifth Russia-China Media Forum held on the eve of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) 2019.

"Technological advancement has not diminished the media’s role in society, on the contrary it has boosted its role because free access to disseminating information spawned today’s scourge — fake news — a subject discussed at great lengths during our meetings as well. The potential scope of the consequences arising from the spread of such news is being debated all over the world and at all levels. Everyone holds the same opinion — only traditional media can serve as the institution to verify information and convey it to their audience. Therefore, it is vital for us to be at the forefront of technological advancement, otherwise, the audience simply won’t hear us," he explained.

Mikhaylov highlighted modern technologies, or more specifically, the wide circulation of smartphones, which has empowered users to frequently become the ones who produce content. Moreover, in certain cases, news agencies are even competing with them to be on top of things.

"In fact, every person now has a camera and a voice recorder in their pockets, as well as instant access to disseminate information over social networks. This compels us to move faster and make strategic decisions. So, in looking for an answer as to what are the relations between the media and users: are they competitors or friends? We go with the second choice," he added.

Mikhaylov pointed out that in this situation, the media needs to invest more in technology, build modern content production and learn to work with social networks. "News or opinions aren’t of much value anymore if they are not designed for the appropriate platforms where a user will encounter them. We are faced with the need to hire people with new qualifications and change business processes, where editorial offices have designers, editors, IT and marketing specialists working there," the TASS director general said.

He also acknowledged that traditional media, especially large publications with a long-standing history, are staring at a protracted and complicated process ahead of them. "We are forced to change rapidly and even predict what technological solution will be in demand in the near future to timely launch this course within our editorial department. For instance, virtual reality technologies seemed applicable only in the entertainment industry a few years ago, yet now we are studying them to apply these technologies in the news agency. The automation of news production was regarded as practically impossible a little while ago and now we have algorithms writing stuff for us, such as financial quote changes and the results of sports matches," he emphasized.

The fifth Russia-China Media Forum welcomed representatives of leading publications, media companies, Internet platforms and other news organizations from the two countries. The forum’s participants discuss media cooperation, particularly digital cooperation, content sharing, the creation of joint information products, the maintenance of professional standards and the protection of personal data in the new media era.

Speaking at the forum’s commencement, Mikhaylov stressed that "TASS and leading Chinese media are walking in perfect step like never before in our shared history, looking for new ways to develop our media together, and learning new technologies and simply staying friends." He also recalled the joint projects carried out in 2019 together with Xinhua News Agency, as well as the People's Daily, Guangming Daily and China Daily newspapers, China Radio International and other Chinese media. The events included conferences, interviews, exhibitions and forums.

The Eastern Economic Forum, established in 2015, is held annually in Vladivostok. It serves as a platform for debating key issues concerning the world economy, regional integration, and the development of new industrial and technological sectors, as well as global challenges facing Russia and other nations. Events at the EEF traditionally take place in the form of panel sessions, roundtables, televised debates, business breakfasts, and business dialogues devoted to Russia’s relationships with various countries.

In 2018, 220 agreements, contracts, memorandums and protocols worth over 3 trillion rubles ($45 bln) were signed at last year's EEF, which was attended by over 6,000 delegates from 60 states. This year's forum will take place on September 4-6.