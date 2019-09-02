Moscow court refuses to strip couple of parental rights for bringing baby to street rally

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. A court in Moscow on Monday turned down prosecutors’ motion demanding a married couple be stripped of parental rights for coming to an unauthorized rally in Moscow on July 27 with their 17-month baby. "The Lefortovsky District Court has turned down the motion from the prosecutor’s office," it said.

The court session was held behind closed doors as personal data of a minor were in focus.

The couple did not show in the courtroom because they accompanied their elder son, a first-grader, to school.

According to the prosecutors, the parents exposed the life and health of their child to danger and inflicted physical and emotional damage upon the baby.

Earlier in the day, Moscow’s Nikulinsky District Court passed a similar ruling refusing to strip another couple of parental rights on similar charges.