Putin promises to keep close eye on situation in flood-affected areas in Siberia

TULUN, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday visited the Siberian city of Tulun, which was severely hit by this summer’s devastating flooding, and promised to keep a close eye on the situation in the flood-affected areas.

He also said he would come to the city once again if need be.

The first wave of floods hit the Irkutsk region in late June and continued through the middle of July. In total, nearly 10,900 houses were flooded in 109 settlements, affecting 42,700 people. Twenty-five people died and six more were reported missing. The second wave of floods damaged 1,900 more houses accommodating 5,400 people in 56 settlements. Tulun was hit by the flooding most severely.

Putin has already visited the flood-affected areas twice. Thus, overnight to June 30 he made a stopover in Bratsk on his way home after the Group of Twenty summit in Japan’s Osaka. Apart from that, he visited Tulun on July 19.