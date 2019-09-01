Tourists on Hainan appreciate simplified process of obtaining driver's license

HAIKOU, September 1. /TASS/. A simplified process for obtaining temporary driver's licenses is gaining popularity among tourists on Hainan, the Hainan Daily reported .

A simplified procedure for obtaining a driver’s license for foreign citizens, as well as residents of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, began to operate on August 1, 2019. During the first few days only one tourist from Italy received such a document, however, within the first month at least 37 guests got their permits.

Short-term visitors will be able to obtain a license for driving cars for three months. In order to do this, they need to have a passport, a driver’s license of their country of origin with a translation into Chinese and two photos. However, they do not need to undergo a medical examination, and the procedure itself takes about five minutes.

Those tourists planning to stay on the island for more than three months can renew their driver's license for a longer period (up to one year), provided that it does not exceed the time of their overall period of stay on Hainan.

Currently, there are traffic police departments at Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, as well as in Haikou Meilan Airport, where tourists can apply for temporary driver's licenses. Similar items will soon be opened in ports and other places to simplify the obtaining process even more.

In addition, the authorities plan to open an online service for applying for temporary driver’s licenses, as well as theoretical courses on traffic rules in China to explain their features to foreign citizens. For those drivers from abroad who wish to receive a regular 6-year driving license in China, the Hainan Transport Police plans in the near future to create the opportunity to pass theoretical exams on driving rules in English and French.