India to promote Sanya's tourism potential

SANYA, August 31. /TASS/. The tourist promotion center of the Chinese resort city of Sanya (southern Hainan) has opened in India. It began operating in New Delhi on August 23, according to www.hinews.cn.

The center was established by the Sanya Tourism, Culture, TV, Radio, Broadcasting, and Sports Administration to popularize the Chinese resort in India.

In 2018, the publication writes, about 30 million people from India made overseas trips with tourist purposes. In terms of the volume of international tourism market, this country ranks second in Asia and is of great interest to tour operators around the world.

Indian tourists prefer vacations mainly in Thailand and Indonesia, but are ready to discover new destinations, including China's Sanya. The city attracts guests with its developed infrastructure and picturesque nature, as well as the possibility of weddings and other family celebrations in the tropics on the shores of the South China Sea. Next year, Sanya plans to receive at least 5 thousand tourists from India.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.

In 2018, more than 76 mln Chinese and foreign tourists visited the Island of Hainan which is by 11,8% more than in 2017. The province's income from tourism industry surged by 14,5% exceeding 95 bln yuan (about $14 bln).