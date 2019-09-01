EU expresses solidarity with relatives of Beslan school siege victims

BRUSSELS, September 1. /TASS/. The European Union has expressed solidarity with the relatives of victims of the terrorist attack at a school in Beslan, in Russia's Republic of North Ossetia, which was carried out 15 years ago.

"On 1 September, 2004 the School Number One in Beslan, Russia, was attacked by terrorists. On today’s fifteenth anniversary we remember the more than 300 victims, including 186 children, who died during the three-day siege. We stand in solidarity with and support of those who have lost their loved ones. There is no place for terrorism anywhere in the world," the European External Action Service said in a statement.

More than 1,200 people were taken hostage during the terrorist attack at a school in Beslan, which occurred on September 1, 2004, the first day of the academic year. The tragedy claimed 334 lives, including 186 children. Some 126 of these hostages became handicapped, of them 70 children, who still need rehabilitation.

Some 3,000 people paid tribute to the Beslan tragedy victims on Sunday. The memorial events began at the damaged building with a school bell at 9.15 a.m., the time when the terrorists fired their first shots. People are coming with flowers, lighting candles in memory of those killed in the gym. They are also bringing toys and water, which the terrorists forbade the hostages to drink during the three-day siege.