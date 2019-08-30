Russia invites UN Chief to attend 75th anniversary of WWII victory celebrations

UN, August 30. /TASS/. Russia has invited UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to attend the celebrations timed to the 75th anniversary of Russia’s WWII victory, set to be held in Moscow on May 9, 2020, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Friday during a briefing timed to the 80th anniversary of the beginning of WWII.

"Of course, we are ready to receive him," he said in response to a question by TASS.

Leaders of 17 states have confirmed their attendance of the celebrations timed to the 75th anniversary of Russia’s WWII victory, set to be held in Moscow on May 9, 2020, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Friday. The aide noted that among those who confirmed their participation are leaders of India, Cuba, France, the Czech Republic, Venezuela, Belarus, Armenia, Bulgaria, and Serbia. Ushakov added that "many leaders of CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States - TASS)" also confirmed their attendance.