Rotterdam chosen as venue for 2020 Eurovision Song Contest, say organizers

"With Rotterdam as the host city of the Eurovision Song Contest, we are not only choosing a city with a special story and undeniable vigor," said Executive Producer Event Sietse Bakker. "We are also choosing Rotterdam Ahoy, as far as we are concerned the most suitable location for producing three state-of-the-art TV shows for more than 180 million viewers."

The contest’s semifinals will be held on May 12 and 14, 2020. The final of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest will take place on May 16.

The city of Maastricht was Rotterdam’s only rival for the hosting of Eurovision. Bakker said that the evaluation of applications included technical suitability of the location, surrounding facilities, availability and financial contribution from the municipality. He noted that Rotterdam is a favorite in many factors. Amsterdam initially refused to organize the event, stating that all the venues suitable for the show are occupied.

The Netherlands received the right to hold the event in 2020 after the country’s representative, Duncan Laurence, had won the contest with his song Arcade in 2019. The Netherlands are one of the seven countries that took part in the first Eurovision Song Contest in 1956. Last time the country hosted the contest in 1980 after Israel, which won in 1979, refused to organize the event out of financial concerns.