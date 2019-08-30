Moscow police warn about participation in unauthorized rally on August 30

MOSOW, August 30. /TASS/. Moscow police have addressed the organizers of the unauthorized rally scheduled for August 30, asking them to refrain from its holding and advising citizens not to participate in it, the press service of the Moscow Main Directorate of the Interior Ministry told TASS.

"Appeals on citizens to take part in the public event in the amphitheater on the Khokhlovskaya Square are being spread on the Internet. We officially state that the specified rally was not authorized, and so we suggest the organizers should not hold it and citizens should refrain from participation in it," the source said.

The police also reiterated that the organization of unauthorized public events and participation in them incurs liability under the law. "Considering the illegal character of the event, the chance of threats to citizens’ personal security, as well as the risk of provocations both by participants and outsiders is growing. We inform the capital's residents and visitors that on August 30 the amphitheater will not operate to provide legal order and security and prevent serious consequences," the police official noted.