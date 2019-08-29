Hainan villages to get 'five-star' toilets

HAIKOU, August 29. /TASS/. The Hainan administration is actively pursuing a program to build rural public toilets. According to the www.hinews.cn information portal, luxury restrooms are appearing in some districts of the island.

According to the publication, these "five-star", as the locals call them, toilets have already been put on the territory of the Baisha-Lisky Autonomous County (central Hainan). After the implementation of the government's program to improve infrastructure, the appearance of this region changed, and in the villages, according to journalists, each family lives in their own cottage.

“Until 2017, almost half of the local population belonged to the category of poor citizens who huddled in huts,” one resident said. According to him, the life of the villages residents in the region has changed after the highway's construction. Due to that, communication with other settlement and agricultural products' delivery have improved greatly. The villages themselves also changed, turning into settlements with modern infrastructure.

The Chinese government has recently been conducting a “restroom revolution”by allocating millions of dollars for these purposes. The wave of public toilets construction has taken not only to Chinese cities, but also to the rural areas in all provinces of the country. The authorities set a goal to make the toilets "three-star", that is, of adequate quality, clean and free, as well as provide the public amenities with effective management.

This plan is even overfulfilled now: there are already "five-star" toilets in China that use the latest energy and water-saving technologies. They are also equipped with 50-megabit free Wi-Fi, gadget chargers and other useful things. In fine weather, some of them are powered by solar energy. A special navigation application has been launched in places popular with tourists, thanks to which one can easily find such toilets.

Hainan is not far behind other Chinese provinces, and even ahead of many of them, regarding such amenities. From 2011 to 2015, more than 137,000 public toilets were built on the island. According to the state development strategy of the region, by the end of 2020, a program for their construction will be fully implemented in Hainan.