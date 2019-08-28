Yakovenko to be new president of Russian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Academy — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Former Russian Ambassador in London Alexander Yakovenko will become the new president of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Academy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"The corresponding document under which the Diplomatic Academy will have a new president, Alexander Yakovenko, was recently signed," she said.

Yakovenko headed the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom from January 2011 to August 2019.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Academy was founded in 1934. It is one of the world’s largest and most authoritative centers for the training of professional diplomatic staff, experts in the sphere of foreign relations, world economy, international law, state administration and management who can speak several foreign languages.