Russian team shows good results at WordSkills in Kazan — Putin

"Results are very good. There is considerable progress compared to previous competitions at this level, in almost all spheres. We are proud of you," Putin said at the meeting with the Russian team.

Putin expressed confidence that the victories at competitions will lead to a big qualitative change in the lives of young professionals. "Those medals are not accidental. They have been earned with your talent, your labor, hard work and desire to prove that in any case there are such competencies that represent the highest level in a profession," the Russian president noted.

He also praised Kazan for hosting the championship. "Kazan, Tatarstan and all of us, all Russian government members, made everything possible for the event in Kazan to be held at the highest level. I want to thank you for the support you provided, for the assessment that you gave to our team. I also want to thank you for everything you did for WordSkills International, and we will be happy to work with your successor. And we will prepare for the European championship in St. Petersburg in 2022, we will try to do everything that was done here in Kazan," Putin said.

"I don't know anything more important and interesting for young people than such competitions," he added.