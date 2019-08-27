Putin arrives in Saratov to examine new Gagarin Airport

SABUROVKA /Saratov Region/, August 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at new Gagarin Airport in Saratov on Tuesday. The head of state will examine the new airport’s operation.

The state leader flew to Saratov from Zhukovsky, where he had visited the MAKS-2019 international air show and held negotiations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Gagarin Airport is located near the village of Saburovka, 30 km away from Saratov. It may service up to 1 million people per year, and its total area is 23,000 square meters. The new airport’s runway is 3,000 meters long and 45 meters wide. The airport may service Boeing 767-300 ER aircraft and has 21 airport ramps. Gagarin Airport became the second major airport in Russia’s contemporary history that was built from scratch.