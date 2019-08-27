Technological development impacts likelihood of wars, experts say

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The development of cutting-edge technologies implies aggressive military strategies but at the same time reduces the likelihood of major wars, experts from the Valdai International Discussion Club said in a report dubbed The Future of War.

"So far technologies themselves are unlikely to influence the pain threshold since this concept is more closely associated with the idea of balancing political objectives and war costs. But the likelihood of major wars could diminish when automatic control and unmanned warfare technologies were to reach a truly advanced stage in spite of apprehensions that this might multiply associated risks," the report reads.

According to the Valdai Club’s experts, "everyone will benefit if at some point in the future technologies manage to sideline the human factor." "Combat operations will become unnecessary because it will be possible to calculate their consequences with much greater precision, reducing warfare to staff exercises and computer modelling," they pointed out.

"The rapid advance in reconnaissance capabilities is yet another argument in favor of this line of reasoning. Parties in possession of this resource will have essentially exhaustive information on the lay of the land in the enemy camp, thus making it easy for military planners to estimate risks and opportunities in each military operation and enabling better informed decision-making… if the risks are recognized as unacceptable, the appetite for war may indeed wane," the report says.

However, the experts point to another trend, describing it as "post-nuclear disappointment." "For decades, the dominant aim was to deprive the adversary of victory, with costs growing and major powers willing not so much to win as to not be defeated… Nowadays the thinking undergoes the transformation. The focus is shifted: rather than deprive the adversary of a victory, states want to assure their own winning," the document adds.

"This is explained by both a change in political moods in the world and the promising potential of incipient technologies. This trend implies aggressive military strategies and a corresponding reorientation of basic attitudes," the experts noted. They emphasized that "new technologies are influencing the nature of modern conflicts and worsening the international security environment." "Blinding the opponent and casting him back technologically into the 20th century is seen as one of the most probable scenarios in a future war."

Threat to Russia

The report notes that "if the mutual containment system persists into the new technological environment, a future war can be pushed beyond the horizon if not avoided altogether."

"All parties, including opponents, estimate the current state and quality of Russia’s armed forces as sufficient for defending the country and inflicting unacceptable damage on the adversary in case of a hostile attack. Its hypersonic weapons and nuclear triad are enough reason to regard a direct confrontation, or ‘hot war’, as unlikely," the experts said.

Conflicts in cyberspace

When speaking about "alternatives to direct military confrontation," the report points to "the cyber and information space." "These two notions often merge in public discussions, but they are not identical. Information warfare is a war of ideas, and the winner is whoever has the more convincing narrative. Whereas cyber is about technological tactics — systems, networks, data, and the like. Accordingly, this future confrontation is aimed at achieving a cognitive effect — debasing values, damaging the ideological framework, and weakening the will to resist — rather than directly inflicting defeat," the document says.

"In this sense, the war of the future will be a combination of cybernetic and kinetic actions against the background of a protracted cognitive preparation to sap the enemy nation’s morale," the experts emphasized. In their view, "it will be possible to hold out in such a war provided a country’s foreign and domestic policies are based on a combination of mental and technological methods and there is the requisite share of mental and organizational flexibility in both army and government structures" while "highly bureaucratized vertical structures have few chances of survival in the wars of today, let alone the wars of the future."