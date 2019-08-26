More than 1.3 bln employees worldwide aren't qualified enough for their jobs, survey says

KAZAN, August 26. /TASS/. More than 1.3 bln employees in the world are not qualified enough for their jobs, Anton Stepanenko a partner of the BCG company said on Monday.

He was presenting an international study of global challenges in the human capital market, which took place as part of the WorldSkills 2019 World Championship.

In Russia, this figure is almost 34 mln people, he added.

"1.3 bln workers worldwide are now exposed to the problem of the so-called qualification pit, which means that they work in conditions where their qualifications are insufficient or [on the contrary] they have too many [skills]. <...> This is a very large figure, a very big inefficiency in distribution of human capital. In Russia, this figure is almost 34 million [people]," Stepanenko said.

According to him, nowadays, every employer faces a problem, when his or her company often cannot find employees with the necessary qualifications.

He reiterated that qualification pit is one of the reasons for that: people work without having enough qualifications or, on the contrary, they have too many skills for their jobs. However, for some reason, they cannot or do not want to find a more optimal occupation for themselves.

As Stepanenko noted, for companies this situation implies a "hidden tax" on labor productivity. On the one hand, if an organization takes an employee with insufficient qualifications, the employer has to invest in retraining, which is not always effective and not always possible. On the other hand, if an employee has too many qualifications, this means that at some point someone, for example the state, invested too much in his training.

"If we compare the results for all countries <...>, annually the global GDP losses at least $5 trillion because of the qualification pit. This is not less than 6% of global GDP in general. Unfortunately, this figure is only growing," Stepanenko said.

He said that the human centric approach may help find a solution to the problem. It implies that in any country workers should be trained in skills that will be relevant in the tomorrow's labor market. They should be permanently involved in ongoing retraining, inspired for development. It is necessary to create opportunities on the labor market for maximum self-fulfillment, he said.

BCG conducted the study together with WorldSkills and Russian nuclear state corporation Rosatom in the first half of 2019. The methods included an online survey and a series of interviews in almost 30 countries, interviews with more than 100 of the largest employers worldwide, an analysis of statistics from the International Labor Organization, UNESCO.