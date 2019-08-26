Media: Hainan to host first international book fair in fall

SANYA, August 26. /TASS/. Russia's exposition "The Centennial History of Russian Culture of Reading" will become the main foreign guest of the first Hainan International Book Fair, which is due to be held on November 15-18 in the city of Sanya, www.hinews.cn portal reported.

The fair will be dedicated to the tourism industry and, according to its organizers, should promote the transformation and expansion of the international publishing industry, the convergence of supply and demand in the industry, as well as the creation of a new international brand of book events of this scale.

The events will contain a book exhibition, a book salon, thematic conferences and forums, an international seminar on copyright, literary readings, and writers' meetings with the readership. An international competition among designers for the best concept for tourist maps, books on tourism and posters will also be held within the framework of the book fair.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.