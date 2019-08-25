A nine-year-old girl crosses the strait between Hainan and mainland China in 13 hours

HAIKOU, August 25. /TASS/. A nine-year-old girl managed to cross the Qingzhou Strait, separating the southern Chinese island of Hainan and the mainland province of Guangdong. According to the www.hinews.cn news portal, the swim lasted 13 hours.

Zhou Yihan started off the coast near the city of Haikou iand completed her swim in the coastal city of Zhanjiang in the mainland. In total, she had to overcome 26.7 km.

Together with her, another nine adult swimmers crossed the strait. Each participant was followed by a boat to monitor their condition. It was not allowed to board during the swim, according to the established rules, or the athlete wpuld be immediately disqualified.

All participants in the race, including the young Zhou Yihan, faced many difficulties. The most serious of them turned out to be a strong course and a large number of jellyfish. The girl’s father repeatedly asked her to withdraw from the race and get on the boat, however, Zhou Yihan successfully completed the swim and became the youngest athlete to cross the Qunzhou Strait.

"Some say that I'm amazing, while others criticize my parents for putting me through such hardships. But I like to swim, and that’s what I want to do," Zhou Yihan, who had been swimming since she was one year old, said.