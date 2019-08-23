Moscow court prolongs arrest term for US citizen charged with spying

MSOCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lefortovo Court has prolonged the detention term for citizen of the US and some other states Paul Whelan charged with spying against Russia until October 29, TASS reported from the courtroom.

"After hearing the opinions of the sides, the court came to the conclusion that the investigators' motion is legal and reasonable. The court rules to prolong Whelan’s custody term until October 29," the judge announced the verdict. Most part of the process was closed for the media due to the presence of classified information in the case materials.

US citizen Paul Whelan, 48, who also holds British, Canadian and Irish passports, is a global security chief at BorgWarner, a Michigan-based automotive components company. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Whelan was detained on December 28, 2018 in Moscow while on an alleged spy mission. A criminal investigation was launched against him on espionage charges carrying a punishment of between 10 and 20 years behind bars.