Russia to create Union of Anti-Drug Organizations with European, Central Asian states

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. More than 15 states have stated their wish to join the Union of Anti-Drug Public Organization of the Eastern European, Transcaucasian and Central Asian Countries, Chairman of the Board of the National Anti-Drug Union Nikita Lushnikov said on Friday during the project’s presentation in the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was also attended by President of the International Anti-Drug Alliance Pavel Abraham; member of Moldova’s parliament from the PSRM and President of the International Center for the Prevention of Addictive Behavior Vladimir Odnostalko; and representatives for the Russian Foreign Ministry. The agreement to create the union was singed after the presentation.

Lushnikov told journalists that anti-drug organizations of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Hungary, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Poland, Serbia, Ukraine and some other states are going to join the union. "Our organization will consolidate the efforts of the civil society in the fight against the drug threat, as well as serve as a venue for sharing the best practices in this sphere," he noted, saying that all the relevant agencies should be involved in this work.

"We are very grateful to the Russian Foreign Ministry for the constant support at various international venues," Lushnikov highlighted. "I am confident that our country’s policy against the drug threat will gain recognition across the world."

The Union of Anti-Drug Public Organization will also become a lever for informing civil societies of different countries about harmful consequences of using drugs. For this purpose, its participants plan to carry out various activities and cultural and sports events.