First tent tourism festival held in Hainan's Sanya

HAIKOU, August 22. /TASS/. The southern Chinese resort city of Sanya, Hainan island, held the first festival of campers.

According to the local information resource www.hinews.cn, the festival took place in the International Valley of Roses - one of the most picturesque sights in the Yalong Bay.

Thr festival's participants got a rare opportunity to camp in the island's picturesque area and take part in many tourist events in five thematic zones — on stage, in the sector of innovative cultural projects etc.

For visitors taking an interest in "revolutionary culture" — monuments and relics dating back to the revolutionary events in China in the first half of the XX century, a special exhibition area "Red Culture" was created. The festival participants could also hike along a special route, during which they got acquainted with the methodology for protecting the unique mangrove forests and the entire tropical ecosystem of Hainan.

The Hainan authorities are trying to preserve the island’s natural resources. In June this year, it announced the development of a project to create a National Rainforest Park in Hainan, which will become part of the central authorities' program to turn the island into a "national green and civilized pilot zone."

Rainforest park

A special place in it will be given to the Tropical Rainforest Park with an area of ​​about 4.4000 square kilometers — about one seventh of the entire territory of Hainan. This forest is home to over 200 rare and endangered species of animals. The park is created to preserve and restore the local ecosystem, as well as to achieve balance in the process of socio-economic development of the surrounding territories.

The provincial administration expects that by 2035, environmental quality and resource efficiency will have been achieved on Hainan at high levels. By 2020, the task was set to ensure good air quality, to preserve the area of ​​forests that take up to 62% of the island, and also to purify all the major rivers and lakes in the region.