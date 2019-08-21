No radiation contamination after incident near Severodvinsk, says Putin

HELSINKI, August 21. /TASS/. Radiation background has not been exceeded after the incident near Severodvinsk, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.

"Our corresponding forces are at work. According to the reports that I have received, everything is normal. The neighboring countries do not detect any exceeded background, it is clear, this is objective data, if anything happens, all this is detected, for many kilometers, for dozens of kilometers," Putin said during the press conference with his Finnish colleague Sauli Niinisto.