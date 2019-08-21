Protests in other countries are much more large-scale than in Moscow, says Putin

HELSINKI, August 21. /TASS/. Mass protests in other countries are much larger in scale and have direr consequences than the rallies in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during the press conference on the outcomes of the talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

"The events that you’ve mentioned, the protests in Moscow are not something unique for the world and for Europe in particular. We closely monitor events of this kind in many European capitals. And the events taking place there are much larger in scale, with political slogans as well, and they have rather dire consequences for the participants of such manifestations," he said in response to a question about Moscow protests.

Putin has related the Moscow protests with raised tensions in the capital in the run-up to the election.

"As for the events in Moscow, it is related to raised tensions during the pre-election campaign," he said.