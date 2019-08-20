Russia among leading countries with lowest infant mortality rate, says Health Minister

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia is among the countries with the lowest infant mortality rates, the country’s Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said on Tuesday at a meeting on the modernization of primary health care.

"We have reached the infant mortality rates that we planned to achieve only in 2023. This is 4.7 ppm, and in fact we are on the short list of the best countries in the world in terms of [low] maternal and infant mortality rates," she said.

Children’s healthcare development of is one of the subsections of the national project Healthcare.

The main tasks of the National project include reduction of mortality from cardiovascular and oncological diseases, introduction of lean technologies, large-scale prevention and screening, elimination of personnel shortages, the development of the infrastructure of children's hospitals.

The national project includes eight federal projects, in particular "Development of the primary healthcare system", "Combating cardiovascular diseases", "Combating oncological diseases", "Development of children's healthcare" and others.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova is in charge of the National Project, and Russian Health Minister Veronica Skvortsova heads it.