Certain countries distort WW2 history for personal gain, says Putin

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Brazenly dishonest views on causes of World War 2 continue to be imposed in a number of countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a welcome address at the opening of an exhibition dubbed "1939. Beginning of World War 2".

"World War 2 was a terrible scourge for the whole humanity, it inflicted deep wounds in the hearts of millions of people, left a mark on the fates of generations. Therefore, the events that pushed the world to this fatal line even today remain in the center of attention of scientists, public activists and state officials," the president underlined. "Unfortunately, in certain countries there are attempts made to revamp the causes of World War 2 for personal political and economic interests, historic facts are distorted, while brazenly dishonest views, conclusions based on guesswork and speculations are imposed."