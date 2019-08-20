Hackers attack Russian UK embassy’s website — embassy

LONDON, August 20. /TASS/. The website of the Russian embassy in the United Kingdom was inaccessible for almost 24 hours due to a hacker attack, the embassy spokesperson told TASS on Tuesday.

"On August 19, at around 16:30 (local time), a DDoS hacker attack disrupted the embassy’s website operation. After a large-scale block, the website resumed its operation only by 12:00 (local time) on August 20," the diplomat said. "The incident is being investigated now," he added, expressing regret due to possible inconveniences for the website users.