Russian PM fires deputy head of Pension Fund for corruption due to ‘loss of confidence’

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has dismissed Vice Chairman of the Board of the Russian Pension Fund Alexei Ivanov charged with receiving a 4.4 million ruble ($66,000) bribe. According to the decree published on the official website of legal information, the official was fired "due to the loss of confidence."

Ivanov is suspected of committing a crime stipulated in Part 6 Section 290 of the Russian Criminal Code (reception of an especially large bribe), while the other perpetrator under this case, director of a Technoserv Management department Alexei Kopeikin is suspected under Part 4 Section 291.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (mediation in large-scale bribery). According to investigators, over the course of two years unidentified people regularly transferred 200,000 rubles ($3,000) to Kopeikin on his account in Promsvyazbank for general protection, and he would transfer the sum to Ivanov. The total amount of the bribes stands at 4.4 million rubles ($66,000).

Ivanov already pled guilty and acknowledged the offence. Both perpetrators under the case are staying in a pretrial detention center.