Hainan expands battle against unauthorized construction

HAIKOU, August 19. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities are improving the legislative framework to combat the illegal construction of housing in cities and rural areas. According to the Hainan Daily, it is planned to tighten control over unouthorized construction even more in the near future.

In particular, the administrative center of the province, the city of Haikou, intends to demolish and seize property from owners who failed to apply for a special package of documents. According to a draft project of the "Rules for the Prevention of Unouthorized Construction and the Implementation of Measures Against It", such objects include "buildings with no license for planned development, as well as buildings erected with violations, or temporary housing that was not demolished in accordance with set deadlines".

The identification of illegally constructed objects on Hainan is entrusted to the departments responsible for the planning and distribution of municipal and regional resources, for the construction regulation. The police and inspection bodies are involved in this activity. Those responsible for the violations can be blacklisted and lose a number of social benefits. The competent authorities are instructed to stop attempts to erect illegal structures, and the media to actively assist the government.

It is expected that, due to the strengthening of the local legal base, Hainan will as soon as possible try to meet the Chinese authorities' requirements on the future "nationwide green and civilized experimental zone." Its creation will improve the appearance of the island, emphasize the beauty of tropical landscapes and attract more tourists.

According to official statistics, in recent years, illegally constructed buildings with an area of ​​over 1 million square meters have been eliminated on Hainan. In addition, the authorities confiscated 1.6 million square meters for state needs. m of premises in unauthorized buildings. By 2019, the cities of Haikou, Sanya, Danzhou, Dongfang, Baisha and Lingao have completed the conversion of more than 50% of the illegal real estate fund.