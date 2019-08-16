Russian Geographical Society studies 8 'anomalies' in White Sea

ST. PETERSBURG, August 16. /TASS/. On August 15, specialists of the Underwater Research Center of the Russian Geographical Society began studies of eight objects, which had earlier been found on the White Sea’s bottom, the Center’s Executive Director Sergei Fokin told TASS. In the course of the expedition, the specialists want to determine the nature of these finds.

"From August 15, we work in the White Sea, where the prime task is to study the objects, which were found last season," he said. "There are eight of them, and our apparatuses spotted them last year."

In order to make sure, what was found, the specialists will dive to examine the objects, which remain on the seabed.

The Center’s executive director told TASS earlier that among those objects could be different sunken ships. According to archive research, there could be battleships and auxiliary vessels, which sank during WWI and WWII.

When the objects are fully examined, the specialists will extend the search area to find new anomalies (this way underwater archaeologists refer to objects, which are not part the seabed’s relief and which may turn out sunken ships). If they find such objects, the latter will receive an indepth examination next year.

The Center’s specialists now work in the Baltic Sea. During the current season, they have found about a dozen anomalies in the Gulf of Finland, which will be analyzed in the next season.