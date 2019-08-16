Belarus hands Russian citizen 12-year sentence for drug trafficking

MINSK, August 16./TASS/. A Russian national has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars in Belarus for trafficking a major batch of drugs," Kristina Trubei, a Brest regional court spokesperson, told TASS on Friday.

"The court of the Brest Region’s Kamenetsky District found the Russian national guilty of illegally transporting drugs across the customs border of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with the aim of selling, producing, processing, purchasing, storing or transporting narcotic substances, psychotropic substances or their precursors or analogues," she said.

According to the spokesperson, the Russian is going to serve out his term in a high-security penal colony. "The sentence has not taken effect and may be appealed through established legal procedures," Trubei elaborated.

This spring, 29 packages and 52 cylindrical vessels with plant-based substances were found in the fuel tank of the car belonging to the Russian national, as he was crossing into Poland from Belarus. Expertise established that he had been carrying ten kilograms of marijuana and 11 kilograms of hashish.