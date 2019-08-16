This week in photos: Putin’s motorbike ride, miracle in a cornfield, and Verdi in Tbilisi

The leader of the Night Wolves motorcycle club, Alexander Zaldostanov (also known as the Surgeon) and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Ten Vavilona (Shadow of Babylon) biker show at Mount Gasfort in Sevastopol, Russia, August 10© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Hungarian history enthusiasts reenacting the Siege of Eger, battle of the Hungarian Christian defenders and the besieging Ottoman Turkish soldiers for the castle of Eger which ended in the victory of the Hungarian forces in 1552 during a festival in Eger, Hungary, August 10© EPA-EFE/PETER KOMKA
Giraffes are seen feeding at Australia Zoo in Beerwah, Australia, August 14© EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND
Bangladeshi Muslims attending Eid al-Adha prayers at the National Mosque of Baitul Mukarram in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 12. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam© EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
A two-days-old male Pygmy hippopotamus swimming inside an enclosure in Taipei Zoo, Taipei, Taiwan, August 13© EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
A floral structure created by the Belgian artist Agna Maertens and the Swedish artist Sara-Lisa Ludvigsson is on display at the City Hall for the floral event 'Flowertime' in Brussels, Belgium, August 14© EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
People dressed in traditional costumes taking part in the 'Dance of the World' event on the Dvortsovaya (Palace) square in St. Petersburg, Russia, August 15© EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Artist of the Tbilisi Opera and Ballet theater performing during dress rehearsal of the spectacle 'Un Ballo Maschera' in Tbilisi, Georgia, August 13© EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE
Indian women cadets from National Cadet Corps (NCC) marching during Independence Day celebrations in Jammu the winter capital of Kashmir, India, August 15© EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH
A321 plane of the Ural Airlines that has made a hard landing in a field near Zhukovsky International Airport due to an engine fire, Moscow region, Russia, August 15© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
A sand Sculpture made by Indonesia's artist Anique Kuizenga is seen during the International Sand Sculpture Festival in Ashkelon, Israel, August 14© EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Hot air balloons flying over the Monastyrsky garden of the Ryazan Kremlin during The Sky of Russia aeronautics festival, Ryazan, Russia, August 13© Alexander Ryumin/TASS