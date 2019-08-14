Northernmost museum in Tikhaya Bay begins working on exposition

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. All the works to restore the old hangar at the former polar station in the Tikhaya Bay are completed. In 2020, the museum will put together the exposition, devoted to exploration and development of the Arctic and the North Pole, press service of the Russian Military Historical Society, supporting the project, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The joint project, involving the Arctic Museum-Exhibition Center (St. Petersburg) and the Russian Arctic National Park, to organize the world’s northernmost museum develops successfully," the press service said. "The museum will be in a hangar, built in 1932-1933."

"During next season, in summer, 2020, main works will be already inside the hangar," the press service continued. "Specialists will begin working on the museum’s exposition, which will be devoted to the history of Arctic studies on Franz Josef Land and to the North Pole exploration."