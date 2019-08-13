Moscow court sentences woman to three years for fake bomb threat

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has sentenced a woman to three years for calling in a fake bomb threat to the Kursky Railway Station, the Moscow Inter-Regional Transport Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

"The Court found the 36-year-old woman who comes from the Perm region guilty under Article 207.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (giving a false warning about an act of terrorism on public infrastructure facilities) and sentenced her to three years in a general penal colony," the statement reads.

In April 2019, the woman called 112 while under the influence of alcohol, saying that a bomb had been planted at the Kursk Railway Station. The bomb threat turned out to be fake. The prosecutor’s office pointed out that the woman had previously been tried twice for the same offense.