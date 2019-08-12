Official seeks answers over wheelchair-bound picketer’s detention at unauthorized rally

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Moscow Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatyana Potyayeva wants to unearth the reasons behind the detention of a wheelchair-bound demonstrator during an unauthorized march in the center of the Russian capital on August 10, as she herself told TASS on Monday.

"A wheelchair-bound individual was detained. We have filed a request regarding this matter, and we would like to receive some information today. We are trying to figure out why he was detained," Potyayeva emphasized.

An official from the Interior Ministry’s Main Moscow Department told TASS earlier that police officers and National Guard members had detained 136 people for participating in an unauthorized march organized once an authorized rally had ended on Sakharov Avenue on Saturday.

The August 10 rally was the fourth one conducted in support of independent candidates barred from running for the Moscow City Council. The previous rallies were held on July 20 and 27, as well as on August 3. Only the first one of them had been authorized by the Moscow mayor’s office.