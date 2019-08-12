Sanya's innovation zone to set up global coral reef cluster

HAIKOU, August 12. /TASS/. A special zone for innovations Yazhouwan, west of the city of Sanya in the Hainan province, will establish an advanced global cluster for growing coral reefs, which will improve the technology for creating artificial land in the ocean, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

"We are going to create a polyp store here, which will present various types of corals from around the world. We plan to use them both in China and globally to preserve the environment," said the director of the South China Sea Institute of Oceanology in Sanya Chen Hong.

According to the scientist, the staff of the research institute conduct daily observations on the coral reef colony's life, paying attention to the smallest details of their formation. According to Chen Hong, due to the efforts of a team of Hainan experts, part of the practical experience of the center has already reached an advanced international level.

The innovation zone dubbed Scientific and Technical Town of Yazhouwan is on the list of 12 priority projects implemented in the Hainan Province. They are aimed at the economic integration of mainland China with the island, the promotion of advanced technologies, the stimulation of industry development, the implementation of cultural and humanitarian programs, the development of clean energy.

“Yazhouwan is a coastal region, and its potential has not yet been exploited. This zone has extremely important advantages,” the mayor of Sanya A Dong emphasized. “In the future, an advanced scientific cluster will be built on this territory.”

The authorities plan to implement 38 projects in Yazhouwan this year, increasing to 100 the number of enterprises registered in the innovation zone.