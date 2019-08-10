Rally in support of Moscow City Duma candidates ends in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. An authorized rally in support of independent candidates in the Moscow City Duma election has ended in Moscow. The participants are leaving the area, a TASS correspondent reported on Saturday.

Police officers and Russian National Guard troops ensured security at the rally and the march. The declared number of participants in the event was up to 100,000 people.

That was the fourth rally in support of unregistered candidates in the Moscow City Duma election. The previous ones were held on July 20, July 27 and August 3. Of these, only the July 20 event was authorized.