Organizers of Moscow rally file statement on impending provocations with police

MOSCOW, August 10. / TASS /. The organizers of an authorized rally in Moscow have approached the police department with information about impending provocations at the gathering on Saturday, the Moscow police press service informed TASS.

"The organizers of the rally on Sakharov Avenue approached the staff of the Moscow Police department with a statement that Lyubov Sobol and other participants in the rally were going to stage provocations during the event," the source said.

Meanwhile, the police said about 20,000 people were taking part in the rally on Sakharov Avenue in Moscow, no breaches of public order were reported. This is the fourth rally in support of unregistered candidates in the Moscow City Duma elections. The previous ones were held on July 20, July 27 and August 3. Of these, only the July 20 event was authorized.