This week in photos: Tarantino’s Moscow tour, Siberian arms depot blasts and Bishkek riots

Hollywood movie director Quentin Tarantino visiting the Grand Kremlin Palace, Moscow, Russia, August 6© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin meeting with families affected by floods in the Irkutsk Region, Sochi, Russia, August 6© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
US President Donald Trump responds to a question from the news media as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, USA, August 7 © EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW
An Asiatic lion at the London Zoo in London, Britain, August 7. London Zoo marked the World Lion Day, celebrated every year on August 10, by feeding the lions hanging meat© EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Woman walking trough the art work called 'Psyche Palace' by Belgian artist Elzo Durt as part of the exhibition 'Dream Box' at the MIMA Museum in Molenbeek, Brussels, Belgium, August 7© EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
Belarus' Prime Minister Siarhiej Rumas, Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Tigran Sargsyan, chairman of the Board at the Eurasian Economic Commission, are seen during a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council at a yurt nomad house at the Ruh Ordo Cultural Center, Kyrgyzstan, August 9© Yekaterina Shtukina/POOL/TASS
A cleaning machine is seen behind rain drops on a car window is it cleans the Roemerberg square in Frankfurt, Germany, August 7© AP Photo/Michael Probst
A worker sprays an anti lead decontamination treatment at the St. Benoit Elementary School in Paris, France, August 8. Aftermath analysis showed an excessive presence of lead due to the burning of the Notre-Dame Cathedral roof in a fire accident on April 15, 2019© EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Zenit St Petersburg's Sebastian Driussi in the 2019/2020 Russian Premier League Round 4 football match against FC Krasnodar at Gazprom Arena, St Petersburg, August 3© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Local residents watching a military storage facility burst into flames near the Kamenka settlement in the Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia, August 5© EPA-EFE/DMITRY DUB
Supporters of former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev guarding his residence during an special operation by state security forces to arrest Atambayev, who was accused of corruption, in the village of Koi-Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, August 7© EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO