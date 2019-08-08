Arctic volunteers from 23 regions participate in the Yamal convention

TASS, August 8. Representatives of Russia’s 23 regions participate in an international convention of ecology volunteers in the Yamalo-Nenets Region, press service of the local department of youth polices and tourism said on Thursday.
"On the Zayachiy Island, representatives of 23 regions participate in competitions and sports events," the press service said, adding on Thursday the delegates will climb the Rai-Iz Mountain to stay overnight at the meteorology station there.
"We have organized training programs in physical therapy and use of psychological attitudes," the press service said. "The delegates have met Arctic volunteers, who worked on cleaning of the Bely Island, and now they work on the Vilkitski Island."
Yamal’s Arctic Volunteers project began in 2012. Its participants are among the volunteers, who work on the ecology project to clean up the Bely Island in the Kara Sea. This project began in 2012 and continued to 2016. From 2017, many volunteers work to clean the Vilkitsky Island, which is located also in the Yamalo-Nenets Region.
The waste has remained in the Yamalo-Nenets Region, including on the islands, after the first wave of Yamal’s intensive development in the 1960-1970s, when environmental standards in extraction of hydrocarbons were less strict.
Cleaning-up on the Bely Island is the biggest ecology project on Yamal. Over five years, the project’s participants - 150 volunteers from Russia’s 18 regions and from seven countries - cleaned up more than 52 hectares, collected about 1,200 tonnes of scrap metal and other waste. Since 2014, the island is home for a research base, used by Russian and foreign scientists. In 2018, the volunteers cleaned a path to the Rai-Iz Mountain and the territory of a local meteorology station there.