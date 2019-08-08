Arctic volunteers from 23 regions participate in the Yamal convention

TASS, August 8. Representatives of Russia’s 23 regions participate in an international convention of ecology volunteers in the Yamalo-Nenets Region, press service of the local department of youth polices and tourism said on Thursday.

"On the Zayachiy Island, representatives of 23 regions participate in competitions and sports events," the press service said, adding on Thursday the delegates will climb the Rai-Iz Mountain to stay overnight at the meteorology station there.

"We have organized training programs in physical therapy and use of psychological attitudes," the press service said. "The delegates have met Arctic volunteers, who worked on cleaning of the Bely Island, and now they work on the Vilkitski Island."