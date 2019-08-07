Hainan team to take part in robotics championship for children

HAIKOU, August 7./TASS/. China's Hainan Province will send a team to compete at the Beijing World Robotics Championship later this month, the Haikou Daily newspaper reported.

In early August, a qualifying tournament was held in the provincial administrative center, Haikou. More than 80 applicants aged from 6 to 13 years from of 52 teams fought for the victory. Following the results of the competition, the organizers chose the winning team, which will represent Hainan at the competitions in Beijing.

The children's championship will be held on the sidelines of the World Robotics Congress, which will be held on August 20-25 at the International Exhibition Complex in the Chinese capital. It is expected that this year the congress will be attended by representatives of more than 600 enterprises specializing in robotics from more than 20 countries and regions of the world.

The championship for children has been held as part of the robotics congress since 2015. During this time, the contest has become a good platform for the exchange of knowledge and skills between young enthusiasts and science lovers.