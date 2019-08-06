Moscow will not build new incinerators, authorities say

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Moscow authorities do not plan to accommodate new refuse incinerators in the city but new enterprises processing communal waste can appear in the Russian capital, Director of Utilities Department of the Moscow Government Alexander Solovyov told TASS in an interview on Tuesday.

"Moscow has no plans to construct new refuse incinerators. I do not exclude that new refuse processing enterprises can appear and see nothing disgraceful in this, if they meet absolutely all standards and sanitary-epidemiological standards and will not do any harm to environment and population residing near such facilities," the official said.

Two incinerators are currently operating in the city and several processing enterprises are present there, Solovyov said. Nevertheless, main facilities are concentrated in Moscow, Kaluga and Nizhniy Novgorod Region.

Four incinerators are already under construction in the Moscow Region. Each of them will be capable of decontaminating up to 700,000 tonnes of waste per year. The capacity of new waste handling infrastructure in the Moscow Region will amount to 7 mln tonnes, which is almost 70% above internal needs of the Moscow Region, by 2022, when all four incinerators will be in service together with 12 waste processing facilities to be commissioned by 2019 year-end. According to forecasts of authorities, the Moscow Region will generate about 4.2 mln tonnes of waste in 2022.