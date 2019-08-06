New buildings and offices on Hainan to get charging stations for electric cars

HAIKOU, August 6./TASS/. The Hainan authorities demanded that in the parking lots of all new buildings under construction on the island areas be allocated for electric vehicles charging stations. According to Xinhua, they should occupy at least a quarter of the parking space.

In the parking lots at other facilities, including office buildings, at least 15% of the total space should be given to charging stations for eco-friendly vehicles. Currently, the authorities have begun to carry out these provisions and a system of information support for the initiative has been established.

The government of Hainan is focusing on protecting the environment in the region and promoting green technology on the island. In March, the authorities announced that by 2028 all official transport, in addition to the one being used by special and emergency services, will have to consist of electric vehicles. By 2030, the use of vehicles with internal combustion engines on the island will be completely prohibited. By that time, about 940,000 charging stations for electric vehicles should be installed across the province.

Hainan's free trade zone project

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.

In 2018, more than 76 mln Chinese and foreign tourists visited the Island of Hainan which is by 11,8% more than in 2017. The province's income from tourism industry surged by 14,5% exceeding 95 bln yuan (about $14 bln).